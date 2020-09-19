Visakhapatnam

Students stage protest against holding of diploma exams

The police detaining protesting students near Gandhi statue at GVMC building in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 19 September 2020 23:40 IST
Updated: 19 September 2020 23:40 IST

A number of students with the support of the SFI staged a protest, demanding that the government stop conducting diploma examinations in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, near Gandhi Statue at GVMC building here on Saturday. They also demanded that the government promote the students without examinations. Police detained some of them.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...