VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 19 September 2020 23:40 IST
Comments
Students stage protest against holding of diploma exams
Updated: 19 September 2020 23:40 IST
A number of students with the support of the SFI staged a protest, demanding that the government stop conducting diploma examinations in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, near Gandhi Statue at GVMC building here on Saturday. They also demanded that the government promote the students without examinations. Police detained some of them.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...