Students showcase talent at ‘Visakha Balotsavam’

Students of several schools participated in various competitions, being organised as part of the three-day ‘Visakha Balotsavam’, which got underway at St. Anthony’s School, near Jagadamba Junction, here on Tuesday. The competitions brought out the latent talents of the children.

Central Sahitya Akademi award recipient Bethavolu Ramabrahmam, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural function, commended the organisers for providing an excellent opportunity to students to showcase their skills in various areas and called upon the children to utilise the same. He also appealed to parents and teachers to encourage the students to participate in the competitions.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma expressed satisfaction that ‘Visakha Balotsavam’ has become a platform for children to prove their talent in games, singing and various art forms. These kind of programmes in childhood would help in broadening the outlook of children. He suggested that children should be taught moral values, respecting elders and taking care of parents in old age.

Fr. Ratna Kumar of St. Anthony’s School expressed satisfaction that the school has become the venue for the mega event in which children of various schools were participating.

Balotsavam secretary G. Rajeswara Rao said that efforts during the last two months resulted in 8,000 students of 120 schools registering their names for participation in the event.

Balotsavam vice chairperson K. Ramaprabha said that 84 cultural events would be conducted during the three-day programme.

Bal Vikas Foundation honorary secretary Narava Prakasa Rao and Aasara Charitable Trust representative Srinath participated.

Reception committee member K. Suseela, Vizag Children’s Club representatives Y. Modakambika Devi, M. Yellaji. M. Gunashankar, Y. Satyanarayana and Santosh were among those who attended.

