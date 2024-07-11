GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students showcase talent at art expo in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 11, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice President M. Venkaiahnaidu and Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu at Simhachalan Art Exhibition organised by Sri Prakash Vidyaneketan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiahnaidu and Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu at Simhachalan Art Exhibition organised by Sri Prakash Vidyaneketan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Sri Prakash Vidyaneketan hosted Simhachalam Art Exhibition on the theme `Celebrate our Culture - Preserve our Heritage’, here on Thursday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu attended as the chief guests.

They lauded students for showcasing their talent at the exhibition.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of such initiatives in shaping well-rounded individuals and expressed his admiration for the school’s commitment to holistic education.

Mr. Hari Babu urged all schools to promote such cultural understanding and appreciation among students.

The exhibition featured crafted sketches of 100 artworks on display highlighting the dedication of the young artists aged from 9 to 16 years and of Classes from 6 to 12. Classical dance performance dedicated to Lord Vahara Narasimha Swami, was also part of the expo.

The school director Chitturi Vasu Prakash, presided over the event where school newsletter, “Young Smiles”, was released.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.