Students showcase talent at art expo in Visakhapatnam

Sri Prakash Vidyaneketan hosted Simhachalam Art Exhibition on the theme `Celebrate our Culture - Preserve our Heritage’, here on Thursday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu attended as the chief guests.

They lauded students for showcasing their talent at the exhibition.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of such initiatives in shaping well-rounded individuals and expressed his admiration for the school’s commitment to holistic education.

Mr. Hari Babu urged all schools to promote such cultural understanding and appreciation among students.

The exhibition featured crafted sketches of 100 artworks on display highlighting the dedication of the young artists aged from 9 to 16 years and of Classes from 6 to 12. Classical dance performance dedicated to Lord Vahara Narasimha Swami, was also part of the expo.

The school director Chitturi Vasu Prakash, presided over the event where school newsletter, “Young Smiles”, was released.