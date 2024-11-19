Students showcase sustainable development goals through creative models

Students of Classes 4 and 5 of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar participated in an exhibition organised on the school premises on the theme of Sustainable Development Goals ~ Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

The efforts of the students and parents, under the guidance of the teachers, were evident in the elaborate models on display. Children were eager to explain their models, which shows that apart from planning, research, and creativity, a lot of learning had taken place in the process of making the models and charts.

Some of the models on display were: solar panels, rainwater harvesting, Eco-friendly houses, soak pit, models of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, and a model of Afforestation vs Deforestation.