Students sensitised to leadership skills

A leadership programme for schoolchildren was organised by The Hindu, in association with Global Edge, here on Thursday.

During the programme, more than 60 students from15 schools were sensitised to leadership and team building skills by Y. Vamsi Krishna of Global Edge. This was the first of the four part series of the programme, initiated by The Hindu for schoolchildren.

Various aspects pertaining to leadership such as typology, how to evolve as a leader, traits and simple things that can be imbibed to become a leader were discussed.

‘An eye-opener’

“The programme was an eye-opener for us. We were sensitised to various aspects of leadership and team building skills,” said V. Mohit Varma, a 10th class student, after the end of the programme.