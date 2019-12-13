Students sensitised on career in management

The career prospects of various management courses were discussed at length at a seminar organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Dr. LB College of Engineering for Women, here on Thursday.

Aptitude Experts CEO Suraj Chawla, who is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, enlightened the students on various aspects of management education, right from preparation, study plan, choosing the college and the prospects after the completion of degree.

Citing the journey of successful CEOs such as Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, Mr. Chawla advised the students to decide on their future goals and start putting in efforts early.

Speaking on how to crack management examinations such as CAT and XLRI, he said that the aspirants should focus on their preparations for at least a year. He also spoke on how to approach different management examinations.

Scholarship

A team of officials from KL University B-School headed by Shiva Prasad said that the KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who would secure top 10 ranks in their entrance examination KL-MAT, even if they chose to join other institutes.

The score in CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA and the entrance examination being conducted by the university will be considered for admission to the KL University B-School, he said.

At the beginning of the seminar, a business quiz was conducted and five winners were awarded. College principal D. Deepak Chowdary and vice-principal Rehman were present.