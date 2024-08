As part of the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (NMBA), the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University spearheaded a series of events here on Monday.

A pledge-taking ceremony was held at the Basketball Court, South Campus of Andhra University, where students from various departments pledged against drug abuse.

A. Narasimha Rao, Principal, College of Arts & Commerce and K. Sitamanikyam, Principal of Law College, Andhra University were present.