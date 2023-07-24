Students participate in RINL competitions

July 24, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Around 470 students from nine schools of Ukkunagaram Township participated in the painting and quiz competitions organised by the Ukkunagaram Club of RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Sunday. The competitions were conducted as part of the Oil and Gas Conservation fortnight being observed at RINL till August 1. The competitions were organised by the lubrication and hydraulics department of RINL in association with Indian Oil Corporation. Abhayankar Bannerji, general manager in-charge (lubrication and hydraulics), RINL, presented prizes to the winners. Delhi Public School emerged as champions in the senior category quiz competitions whereas Srusti World School were winners in the junior category.