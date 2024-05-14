ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Visakhapatnam schools shine in CBSE examinations

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam, have achieved 100% success in the CBSE Std. X examination for 2023-24, the results of which were released on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 115 of the 184 students, who appeared at the exam, passed with distinction with more than 75% marks. Of them, 32 students secured between 90 and 100%, 59 between 80 and 89% and 49 students between 70 and 79%, according to a statement issued by the school Principal Chekuri Varalakshmi.

G. Srivasthav and G. Aditi Shatakshi are the school toppers with 97.8% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan (CBSE Std 10 and 12) have brought laurels to their school by securing 100% results in both the examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top scores are 484 (X) & 459 (XII) respectively. Out of 255 students, who appeared at the X- Board examination, Rutthala Sai Abhiram (484/500), Arshiya (484/500), Adari Haripriya (483/500), Naitik Jain (483) Manda Lakshmi Samhita and Shaik Arsheya (both 481) and 62 students secured 90% and above, according to a statement issued by the school.

In 12th, Paila Vijay Kumar (459), Dhavala Subramanya Aditya (458), Tangudu Ganesh (452), D. Satyashri Anirudh (449) and M. Sohan Naidu (448), while five students secured over 90% marks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US