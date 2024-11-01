GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students need to come forward to protect VSP from privatisation, say union leaders

The Centre has extended support to all steel plants in the country except Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, say members of the meeting

Published - November 01, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various student organisations at a meeting organised to discuss the VSP privatisation issue at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Members of various student organisations at a meeting organised to discuss the VSP privatisation issue at Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Members from various student unions organised a meeting to discuss their plans to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation, at Alluri Vignana Kendram at Dabagardens in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The meeting was attended by K.S. Chalam, former vice-chancellor of the Dravidian University, Kolla Rajmohan, former general secretary of Andhra Medical College students’ union, who led the protests to set up the steel plant, Ch. Narsinga Rao, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary, leaders from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

During the meeting, the members recalled the agitation demanding the steel plant at Visakhapatnam on November 1, 1966, which led to the death of 32 people. They also said that around one lakh families are directly and indirectly dependant on VSP, adding that the Centre has extended support to all steel plants in the country except VSP.

SFI district secretary L.J. Naidu also questioned why the State government failed to convince the Centre to merge VSP with SAIL. They highlighted that students from various parts of the State have earlier come together to raise their voices for the steel plant, urging to the youth to come forward to protect the plant.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.