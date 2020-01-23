Students line up for biryani in midday meal

As the bell rang at noon, students of the municipal primary school at China Waltair ran out of their classes and formed a line near the school dais. They took out plates and waited for their turn as the new midday meal (MDM) menu for Wednesday was vegetable biryani, served with aloo kurma and a chikki.

The children were all smiles. “Biryani was very tasty, so was aloo kurma. Yesterday, we had pulihora” said Class I student Avinash. Another student K. Praveen quickly added that he liked the ‘chikki’.

Earlier, chikki made up of ‘Jonna Palukul’ used to be served and many children did not like. But they liked the groundnut ‘chikki’ served on Wednesday, said a teacher after tasting the midday meal.

R.V.K.D Mahalakshmi, in-charge of the school, said it is now a mandatory that some faculty has to taste the food before it is served to the students.

Students from a several government schools in China Gadili, Madhurwada and other places were also in favour of the new menu.

“We have different varieties now. Biryani, pulihora, khichdi and sweet pongal have included in the new menu and they are being served in rotation. The students are liking the new menu,” said M. Sarada, a teacher of a government school in Arilova Colony.

As per the new menu, rice, pappu charu, egg curry, chikki are being served on Mondays and pulihora and tomato dal are prepared on Tuesday. Biryani is being served with aloo kurma on Wednesday, while khichidi and tomato chutney will be provided on Thursday. Friday menu includes rice and leafy dal, while Saturday menu includes rice, sambar and sweet pongal. Chikki is being served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while boiled eggs is being given four days a week except for Monday and Saturday.

Officials said that ward and village volunteers have been instructed to pay random visit to schools and check the quality of the food. Issues in the implementation of the midday meal can be also reported through an app which has been designed for the purpose.

However, many schools in the district reportedly failed to serve boiled eggs. Teachers claimed that they had not received eggs by Tuesday.

‘Eggs not supplied’

“This is not for the first time that we did not receive eggs. It happened several times earlier,” said a teacher of a government school.

When this was brought to the notice of the District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy, he said that efforts were on to supply eggs to all schools.

“We have been receiving reports that all schools are receiving eggs as per the menu. However, if some schools did not receive it, it might be because of holidays. Being holidays, contractors might not have preserved eggs. So, the supply may take time. We will look into the issue,” he said.