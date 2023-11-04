ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Bharat Shooting Academy in Visakhapatnam win 18 medals at 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship

November 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Bharat Shooting Academy who won medals in the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Director of Bharat Shooting Academy K. Ganesh said that 11 students from their academy have won 18 medals at the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship organised by Indian Crossbow Shooting Association at Agra in Uttar Pradesh last month. He was addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesh said that their students have won nine gold, five silver and four bronze medals. He said that a total of 60 competitors from seven countries, including United States of America, England, India, Australia and Sweden, took part in the event. Among these winners, Lokjeet who won gold is a Class VI student, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US