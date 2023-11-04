Students from Bharat Shooting Academy in Visakhapatnam win 18 medals at 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship

November 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Director of Bharat Shooting Academy K. Ganesh said that 11 students from their academy have won 18 medals at the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship organised by Indian Crossbow Shooting Association at Agra in Uttar Pradesh last month. He was addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesh said that their students have won nine gold, five silver and four bronze medals. He said that a total of 60 competitors from seven countries, including United States of America, England, India, Australia and Sweden, took part in the event. Among these winners, Lokjeet who won gold is a Class VI student, he added.

