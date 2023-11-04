HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students from Bharat Shooting Academy in Visakhapatnam win 18 medals at 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship

November 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students from Bharat Shooting Academy who won medals in the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Students from Bharat Shooting Academy who won medals in the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Director of Bharat Shooting Academy K. Ganesh said that 11 students from their academy have won 18 medals at the 10th World Crossbow Shooting Championship organised by Indian Crossbow Shooting Association at Agra in Uttar Pradesh last month. He was addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesh said that their students have won nine gold, five silver and four bronze medals. He said that a total of 60 competitors from seven countries, including United States of America, England, India, Australia and Sweden, took part in the event. Among these winners, Lokjeet who won gold is a Class VI student, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.