Students distribute essentials to senior citizens, visually challenged people

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 05:49 IST

The Students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar school distributed essential commodities such as rice, clothes, soaps, detergent powder, coconut oil, blankets, fruits, and biscuits to the inmates of Amma, Nanna Old Age Home as part of the 97 th birthday celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, at Arilova, on Wednesday.

Later, the students went to the School for Deaf and Dumb at Jalaripeta and distributed the essentials, chess board, fans, badminton sets, basketball, notebooks, pens, books, and other stationery items. Such service activities will continue till November 23, when the 97 th birthday of Sri Sathya Sai Baba would be celebrated. All activities are coordinated by principal Ayyagari Kausalya.