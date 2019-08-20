Students dedicate song to lensmen, create record

As many as 108 students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan , under the guidnace of their Director Chitturi Vasu Prakash, created a record by singing a song for in 8 minutes and 55 seconds, dedicated to photography on Monday.

The song was rendered in the presence of K. Ranga Rao, coordinator of World Book of Records International. The feat found a place in the World Book of Records International, with Mr. Ranga Rao declaring the same.

Noted lensmen B.K. Agrawal and Gautam Agrawal, Mohit Jaipuri, a Photoshop expert and Senior News Photographer of The Hindu C.V. Subrahmanyam participated as guests.

Mr. Mohit Jaipuri gave a presentation on photo editing while Mr. Agrawal spoke about creativity. Student photographers of Sri Prakash Photography Club participated in a contest with the themes of ‘Vizag Selfie’ and ‘Vizag Morning’ for junior category, while seniors clicked pictures portraying patriotism and showcase their skills in capturing ‘Vizag in Black and White’. Of 1,200 entries, 400 were displayed at the expo.

As many as 24 entries were chosen to be rewarded as first, second, third and consolation prizes.