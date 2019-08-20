Visakhapatnam

Students dedicate song to lensmen, create record

Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan Director Ch. Vasu Prakash receiving the World Book of Records International certificate in Visakhapatnam.

Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan Director Ch. Vasu Prakash receiving the World Book of Records International certificate in Visakhapatnam.  

more-in

As many as 108 students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan , under the guidnace of their Director Chitturi Vasu Prakash, created a record by singing a song for in 8 minutes and 55 seconds, dedicated to photography on Monday.

The song was rendered in the presence of K. Ranga Rao, coordinator of World Book of Records International. The feat found a place in the World Book of Records International, with Mr. Ranga Rao declaring the same.

Noted lensmen B.K. Agrawal and Gautam Agrawal, Mohit Jaipuri, a Photoshop expert and Senior News Photographer of The Hindu C.V. Subrahmanyam participated as guests.

Mr. Mohit Jaipuri gave a presentation on photo editing while Mr. Agrawal spoke about creativity. Student photographers of Sri Prakash Photography Club participated in a contest with the themes of ‘Vizag Selfie’ and ‘Vizag Morning’ for junior category, while seniors clicked pictures portraying patriotism and showcase their skills in capturing ‘Vizag in Black and White’. Of 1,200 entries, 400 were displayed at the expo.

As many as 24 entries were chosen to be rewarded as first, second, third and consolation prizes.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2019 1:38:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/students-dedicate-song-to-lensmen-create-record/article29165030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY