Students complain about lack of amenities at welfare hostel in Anakapalli

February 16, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Students of the Government Residential BC Welfare School complained about a lack of basic amenities at the hostel and a disinterest on the part of the school management in holding classes even as the academic year was coming to a close, at S. Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district.

The girl students alleged that the school lacks proper toilets. They added that the mosquito menace had reached unbearable proportions, and lamented that teachers were being unnecessarily curt towards them and would scold them for no reason, while not conducting classes properly.

“Our parents have pinned many hopes on us, but the fact is that we are not sure if we will pass or fail in the examination,” they said.

Videos of the students tearfully complaining about the poor facilities at the hostel are being circulated on social media.

When contacted, the District Education Officer of Anakapalli said that the matter has been sent to the BC Welfare authorities and that they are looking into the issue.