‘Students being used as pawns for political gain in Amaravati’

Alleging that students are being used as pawns in agitation for political gain in Amaravati, former TDP MLA S.A. Rehaman on Wednesday said that the latter should be provided with a conducive ambience to continue their studies.

“Political parties are misguiding students and involving them in protests. This is a dangerous trend,” he told the media while referring to the violence occurred in Guntur on Tuesday over the proposal on shifting of the Capital.

Mr. Rehaman, who resigned from the post of TDP (urban) president recently, took a dig at party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “The TDP chief is opposing the plan of making Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital. He did not come out openly demanding the scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said.

Mr. Rehaman further alleged that that Mr. Naidu had ruined the TDP over dynasty politics.

“He (Mr. Naidu) is ignoring senior party leaders to promote his son Lokesh,” he said.

He suggested that Mr. Naidu, being among the senior most leaders in the State, should help Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop the State instead of “indulging in bad politics”. “Mr. Naidu should take the lead to speak to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and work out an amicable solution for Amaravati farmers. Instigating farmers for agitation will not help,” observed Mr. Rehaman.

‘Derogatory comments’

Mr. Rehaman also criticised the TDP president for “making derogatory comments G.N. Rao, who heads the committee on decentralisation of capital”. “Mr. Naidu should welcome the proposal as Sivaramakrishna Committee had also given a similar report, which was ignored by him,” added Mr. Rehaman.