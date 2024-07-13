ADVERTISEMENT

Student from Visakhapatnam gets admission in VIT-AP

Updated - July 13, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Angati Abhiram hailing from Visakhapatnam receiving the admission letter from officials of VIT-AP.

17-year-old Angati Abhiram, a student of Dr. V.S. Krishna Government College, has been selected for admission into VIT-AP through Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) programme of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Mangalagiri, for the B. Tech course.

A resident of Karasa in Visakhapatnam, Abhiram is the son of an autorickshaw driver. He has topped the Intermediate MPC among government colleges in Visakhapatnam district. He received a provisional admission letter from the university for direct admission into the B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering course for the academic year 2024-25.

The VIT-AP STARS programme entitles him to waive full tuition and hostel fee for the entire duration of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US