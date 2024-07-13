Student from Visakhapatnam gets admission in VIT-AP

17-year-old Angati Abhiram, a student of Dr. V.S. Krishna Government College, has been selected for admission into VIT-AP through Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) programme of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Mangalagiri, for the B. Tech course.

A resident of Karasa in Visakhapatnam, Abhiram is the son of an autorickshaw driver. He has topped the Intermediate MPC among government colleges in Visakhapatnam district. He received a provisional admission letter from the university for direct admission into the B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering course for the academic year 2024-25.

The VIT-AP STARS programme entitles him to waive full tuition and hostel fee for the entire duration of the programme.