Visakhapatnam

Student feared drowned at Rushikonda beach

more-in

He was swept away by strong currents

An 18-year-old student of a private college in Boyapalem area was feared to have drowned at Rushikonda beach on Sunday.

The student has been identified as Om Kumar. He, along with two friends, went to Rushikonda Beach to celebrate his birthday.

The three boys reportedly went deep into the water and swept away by strong currents.

Search launched

The friends of Om Kumar were rescued by the community guards deployed at the beach, but he was feared to have drowned.

The police have launched a search operation to trace Om Kumar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 10:32:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/student-feared-drowned-at-rushikonda-beach/article30131655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY