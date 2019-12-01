Student feared drowned at Rushikonda beach

An 18-year-old student of a private college in Boyapalem area was feared to have drowned at Rushikonda beach on Sunday.

The student has been identified as Om Kumar. He, along with two friends, went to Rushikonda Beach to celebrate his birthday.

The three boys reportedly went deep into the water and swept away by strong currents.

Search launched

The friends of Om Kumar were rescued by the community guards deployed at the beach, but he was feared to have drowned.

The police have launched a search operation to trace Om Kumar.