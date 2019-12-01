Student feared drowned at Rushikonda beach

An 18-year-old student of a private college in Boyapalem area was feared to have drowned at Rushikonda beach on Sunday.
The student has been identified as Om Kumar. He, along with two friends, went to Rushikonda Beach to celebrate his birthday.
The three boys reportedly went deep into the water and swept away by strong currents.
Search launched
The friends of Om Kumar were rescued by the community guards deployed at the beach, but he was feared to have drowned.
The police have launched a search operation to trace Om Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.