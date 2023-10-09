ADVERTISEMENT

Student dies in school wall collapse in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

October 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A fourth class student of an MPUP School in Durganagar Colony in Payakarapeta in Anakapalli district died after a school wall collapsed and fell on the boy. The deceased was identified as Tulasi Siddhu Prasanna, son of a painter Satish, from the same colony.

A case was registered by the Payakaraopeta police. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the boy went near the wall, which was under construction. The wall suddenly fell on him and he died.

Locals reached the school and blamed the school management for the death of the student.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US