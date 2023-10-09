Student dies in school wall collapse in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

October 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A fourth class student of an MPUP School in Durganagar Colony in Payakarapeta in Anakapalli district died after a school wall collapsed and fell on the boy. The deceased was identified as Tulasi Siddhu Prasanna, son of a painter Satish, from the same colony.

A case was registered by the Payakaraopeta police. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the boy went near the wall, which was under construction. The wall suddenly fell on him and he died.

Locals reached the school and blamed the school management for the death of the student.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.