April 07, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 16-year-old boy died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a car at Nakkavanipalem under Gajuwaka police station limits on Thursday. The person who was driving the car is said to be a naval employee. The naval employee shifted the boy, a Class X student, to the naval hospital at Malkapuram. However, the minor died while undergoing treatment. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.