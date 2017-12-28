Structural reforms by NDA hailed

Former Tamil Nadu Governor P.S. Ramamohan Rao on Wednesday said the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken revolutionary decisions for structural reforms to give more powers to the States as a commitment for cooperative federalism.

He was delivering the D.Ch. Tirupathi Raju Memorial Lecture at a meeting conducted by the Centre for Policy Studies here at the Public Library. Son of late Tirupathi Raju D.S. Varma donated ₹1 lakh on the occasion for the development of the library.

Mr. Rao, who was the DGP of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, said there was paradigm shift in the basic structure after the change of guard at the Centre in 2014. While single party rule for 55 years led to centralisation of power, the acceptance of 14th Finance Commission report led to more devolution of powers to the States. “Now the States for the first time are getting 42% of the kitty from the Centre. This has led to major shift in the structure of governance,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the abolition of Planning Commission and formation of advisory body Niti Aayog to help the Centre as well as the States in evolving various schemes was a good decision. Now the various corporations like road transport corporations need not depend on approval from the Planning Commission.

On introduction of Jan Dhan Yojana, he said in a single stroke, 30 crore people belonging to the poorer sections had opened bank accounts. This had ensured transparency in the delivery mechanism by transferring subsidies and various benefits directly to their accounts.

The former Governor said the NDA Government had taken bold decisions by implementing GST and demonetisation and pointed out how digital initiatives were able to keep corruption under check.

Centre for Policy Studies president A. Prasanna Kumar presided.