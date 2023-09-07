HamberMenu
Strong cold chain solution need of the hour to deal with wastage of food, says REFCOLD India-2023 chairman

India has access to only 60% of fruits, vegetables, seafood and meat produced in the country, says Raja M Sriram

September 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

India is among the world’s largest producers of fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meat but has access to only 60% of this produce, said REFCOLD India-2023 chairman Raja M Sriram, adding that a strong cold-chain solution has become the need of the hour.

Participating as the chief guest for the curtain raiser event in Visakhapatnam on Thursday for the sixth edition of the REFCOLD INDIA-2023, South Asia’s premier refrigeration and cold chain exhibition scheduled to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai from October 12 to 14, Mr. Sriram said, “We are laying significant emphasis on addressing the urgent challenge of wastage of food by way of improved refrigeration and cold chain practices, and it will be one of the focus areas of the exhibition.”

U.C.M. Patnaik, president of the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHARE)- Visakhapatnam Chapter said that REFCOLD INDIA is an initiative of ISHARE, dedicated to the refrigeration and cold chain industry and is a potential place for convergence of industry stakeholders, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions available in India and around the world.

“We will conduct technical workshops, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing programmes by bringing all stakeholders under one roof. It will provide a platform for the global investment community to connect with stakeholders in the refrigeration and cold chain sector in India,” said REFCOLD India-2023 convener V. Sridhar.

