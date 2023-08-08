Striving to protect Koya language from slow death in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh

August 08, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - RAMANNAPALEM (ASR DISTRICT)

For over a year, a visit to the government schools with Koya tribal children has been an integral part of the life of Tellam Krishna.

In his 40s, Koya tribal teacher Krishna has a mission that every Koya child must learn Koya language and protect it from the ‘slow death’. The language is also known as the Gondi language, mostly in Central India.

On the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, celebrated on August 9, Mr. Krishna told The Hindu, “I have been covering 110 schools in the Koya tribal belt along the Godavari and Sabari rivers in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. My prime task is to teach rhymes, and proverbs to the children in the Koya language.”

The children are told to communicate in the Koya language with their family and the village. However, the children are also encouraged to pursue their regular academic activity in Telugu and English mediums.

Mr. Krishna and Moosam Satyanarayana are the two full-time volunteers who have been visiting the 150 government schools in the Koya tribal belt under the Koya language project. The project is being run by Koiturbata and Samata, which are Andhra Pradesh-based NGOs.

Based in Ramannagudem near Chintoor, the Koiturbata had been credited with educating nearly 3,000 Koya tribal youths who dropped out of school between 2001 and 2013.

Threats

“The Koya society had already been exposed to new cultures and traditions. This leads to the fragmentation of the Koya culture and traditions very soon. Language is an identity of any land. Rehabilitation of the Koyas from their ancestral land to make way for the Polavaram irrigation project is arguably a major threat to the language,” observed G. Yadaiah, an authority on Koya language and culture.

Based in Hyderabad, Mr. Yadaiah is the Head of the Koya Language Project being implemented in the Chintoor agency.

“By 2023, many Koyas have given up the Koya language in their every day along the Godavari river both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Once Polavaram-displaced is completely rehabilitated, the Koya language will be on the verge of ‘slow death’ as Koyas are forced to coexist with new people and cultures. Now, our mission is to keep the Koya language alive for future generations,” added Mr. Yadaiah.

Emerging writers

By 2023, at least 30 writers of Koya literature are compiling child literature in the Telugu text in the Telugu-speaking States. Ten of them are women, including the leading writer Dummiri Bheemamma. She herself belongs to the Koya tribe and was groomed as a writer by the Koiturbata.

Native of Ramannapalem on the banks of Sokileru stream near Chintoor (AP), Ms. Bheemamma has published two books including Midkos - a compilation of poems on Koyas’ life, dance, traditions, and the tribe’s association with the rivers and livelihood practices.

“In the future, our language should not be a thing of the past. The children are great agents to protect it by speaking at home and singing in our language on every occasion in our society”, Ms. Bheemamma told The Hindu.

By 2023, there are nearly seven lakh Koya language speakers in Telugu States, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, say the language experts.

Samata NGO Founder Rebbapragada Ravi has observed, “Samata wants to continue the language project as the initiative would help in protecting the language, which is an identity of the Koyas. If the language is protected, the unity of the Koya tribe can be guaranteed”.

Change on the cards

In April 2023, a family printed a wedding card in Koya language (Telugu text) at Surakutta village near Chintoor, giving a ray of hope that Koyas realised the need of keeping their language alive forever.