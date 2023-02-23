ADVERTISEMENT

Strive to produce top-quality drugs, USFDA team advises Indian pharma firms

February 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The USFDA held a workshop with Andhra University, the first-of-its-kind outside the United States

V. Kamalakara Rao

USFDA Regulatory Body chief Carmelo Rosa and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy share a lighter moment at the inaugural session of the two-day workshop on ‘Current Good Manufacturing Practices’, at Dr. Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Drug Quality Division Director Carmelo Rosa has emphasised the need for Indian pharmaceutical companies to continuously strive to manufacture best quality drugs for domestic and export markets, at a workshop on ‘Current Good Manufacturing Practices’ in Andhra University on Thursday.

The two-day workshop, being hosted by AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, is the first of its kind between the USFDA and any other university outside the United States.

Mr. Rosa, while delivering the keynote address in the inaugural session, explained how the FDA works to provide safe and quality drug and food products to the people of the US. He advised pharma industries to thoroughly understand the regulations in drug manufacturing. FDA is very particular about the rules and regulations for importing drugs from different countries including India and China, he said.

USFDA India International Relations Specialist (Drugs) Gregory Smith said public health is of top priority at the FDA.

“FDA provides guidance, supervision, testing, regulation and other services for the manufacture of drugs and food products with the best standards. Andhra Pradesh has a unique position in the FDA India Office for Best Practices in Drug Manufacturing. According to 2021 data, a total of 331 companies with FDI recognition are manufacturing medicines in India,” Mr. Smith said.

Pharmaceutical Sciences College principal Y. Rajendra Prasad said the workshop gained importance following the US drug regulator’s inspection activities in India in the recent post-COVID-19 period. With pharma exports to the US of around $9 billion in 2021, India is one of the largest suppliers of generic drugs to the US market, he noted.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that a start-up centre is being set up in AU especially on food-related issues. He explained the various activities of the university to the FDA team.

More than 340 delegates from 50-odd pharma industries across the country participated in the event. The FDA team visited the Pharma Hub and College of Pharmacy, and interacted with the pharmacy students and guided them on facing challenges in their respective fields.

