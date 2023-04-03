Strive to make Naidu Chief Minister, TDP leaders tell activists in Visakhapatnam

April 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Monday called upon the cadre to make the party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the State in the next Assembly elections in 2024, as he is the only person capable of developing the State in all aspects. All leaders and activists should work hard to make it possible, they said.

The party Visakhapatnam district unit organised two separate programmes in the city. A review meeting was held with the party leaders and activists of Visakhapatnam Parliament Constituency, and a roundtable meeting with BC leaders at Alluri Vigana Vedika at Dabagardens.

Senior TDP leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and others participated in the parliamentary committee meeting chaired by party district president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

BC leaders participated in the roundtable meeting under the chairmanship of North Andhra Graduates Constituency MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao. The TDP BC Cell state president Kollu Ravindra also joined them.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said that all the BC leaders should fight for the rights of BCs irrespective of party affiliations.

Mr. Ravindra said that the BCs should fight against the YSR Congress party and strive to make Mr. Naidu the Chief Minister in 2024.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed to keep its promise of providing 34% reservation to BCs. The leaders of 89 communities have not stepped into the State Assembly till now, he added.

“When the TDP comes to power, priority will be given to BCs in all the 139 corporations in the State. The posts like Directors and Chairman and Chairpersons should be given to the BCs when the TDP comes back to power. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is using the vote bank of the BCs for his political gain,” the BC leaders said at the roundtable meet.

Meanwhile, the TDP is making arrangements for Visakhapatnam Zone-1 meeting at the Vizag Conventions at Madhurawada here on April 5. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to take part in the meeting, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to political sources, Mr. Naidu is likely to review the party’s strength in Bheemili and two other Assembly segments in the light of speculations that Mr. Nara Lokesh is likely to contest in any of these segments.