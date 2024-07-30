Strive to make Andhra University a world-class institution through skill development and industry labs, senior official urges management

State Higher Education Principal Secretary Saurabh Gaur has urged the management of Andhra University (AU) to strive to make AU a ‘world-class university’.

Mr. Gaur arrived in the city on Tuesday to visit the university.

At a review meeting with the AU management, led by in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Shasibhushana Rao, the top official stressed the need to include skill development in the core curriculum and set up industry labs in every department to achieve the desired results.

He highlighted the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, developing skills and enhancing employability. He proposed strategic integration of all allied departments, new admission policy, annual calendar and provision of student facilities with national and international standards.

“The State government’s aim is to secure AU’s position among the top 50 universities in the country, and compete with international universities as well,” said Mr. Gaur, a release from AU said here.

A plan was also proposed and explained to the AU management by Mr. Gaur.

The plan also includes awareness, social opportunities, skill courses, and linking researchers with institutions like Incubation Centre, and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and various tech hubs in Visakhapatnam.

Later, he visited the Avanti Skill Training Centre developed by the Department of Marine Life Resources, AU. There, he recommended linking the centre with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana scheme.

He concluded his one-day visit to AU by addressing the first-year engineering students at YVS Murthy Auditorium.