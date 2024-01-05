Strive to make Anakapalli a drug-free district, officials told

January 05, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A district level committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was organised under the chairmanship of District Collector P. Ravi Subhash involving police, RTC, Forest, Railway, Coast Guard, Marine Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other departments, in Anakapalli district on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Ravi Subhash asked the authorities from different departments and wings to take steps to eradicate ganja and other forms of narcotic drugs in the district, to make Anakapalli a drug-free district.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that sharing of information between the State and the Central agencies is the key to put a check on the ganja smuggling. He has asked the department officials to be more cautious in view of coming elections.

He has also said that large-scale awareness campaigns, including rallies and seminars, need to be organised in educational institutions and public places.

The SP also said that the police have identified four locations and arranged permanent checkposts to keep vigil on ganja smuggling. The police have also arranged CCTV cameras at all those checkposts and linked the cameras to the control room to monitor the operations round the clock, he said. He also added that 27 dynamic checkposts have been arranged in the district.

During the year 2023, 207 ganja cases were booked in which 581 were arrested and 8,280 kg ganja was seized. As many as 27 notorious ganja smugglers were arrested and P.D Act was invoked against seven of them, he said, adding that anti-drug committees were formed in 63 villages from 16 mandals in the district.

He also briefed about the counselling and awareness programmes organised by the district police during the meeting.

Joint Collector M. Jahnavi, DMHO A. Hemanth and others were present.