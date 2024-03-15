Strive for success in upcoming elections, YSRCP leader urges the party workers

March 15, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The North Andhra regional coordinator of YSR Congress Party Y.V. Subba Reddy has called upon the party workers and leaders to strive for the success of the party candidates in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and the seven Assembly constituencies under it.

He inaugurated the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary party office at Lawson’s Bay here on Friday. Party nominee for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Botcha Jhansi, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Gudivada Amarnath, former Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs, former MLAs and party leaders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said that the YSRCP government was responsible for providing quality education, and implementing health and welfare schemes in the rural areas. The continuation of the welfare schemes would be possible only if the YSRCP was brought back to power in the State, he said.

He alleged that the TDP government, which came to power in 2014, was content with laying of foundation stones, and had not developed the State in any manner. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken up the construction of three ports and 10 fishing harbours and has provided employment to lakhs of people. He said that when Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) was in crisis, Ms. Jhansi had raised the issue in Parliament and contributed to its growth. She was aware of the issues pertaining to the region and her election as MP from Visakhapatnam would contribute to the growth of the region. He also called upon the party workers to strive for the success of the party nominees in the seven Assembly constituencies under the purview of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving to do good to all sections of the society through various welfare schemes and called upon the people to return him to power. He alleged that the 14-year-old rule of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was mired in corruption while the five-year-od rule of the YSRCP government has witnessed development. He said that the party workers, who work with dedication, would be suitably rewarded by the party.

Ms. Jhansi alleged that the TDP leaders were not in a position to say what they had done for the State during their rule while Mr. Jagan was seeking the support of people on the basis of the work done by him for their development.

Mr. Gudivada Amarnath said that the State had developed as never before under the YSRCP government.