Strive for development of Visakhapatnam, Minister urges corporators

‘City will witness a number of development activities in the coming days’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said that corporators must strive hard for the development of Visakhapatnam city, irrespective of their political affiliation, and concentrate on serving people as their prime responsibility. He was speaking during a programme organised by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari on the occasion of one year of formation of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council here on Sunday. Corporators and leaders from all the political parties attended the programme.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all the wards in the city are being provided funds equally and the corporators must develop their localities by providing all amenities to the people. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on development of Visakhapatnam. The city would witness a number of development activities in the coming days, including construction of flyovers, to reduce traffic congestions and construction of Bhogapuram airport. He called for the cooperation of the the public representatives and corporators for the success of the development projects.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu requested the Minister to procure funds for the development of the district. Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G..V.R. Naidu (Ganababu), Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha also spoke.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the council would strive to bring good projects to provide better civic amenities to people in the coming years. TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Mayors K. Satish and J. Sridhar were among those present.