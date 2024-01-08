Strive for development of Andhra University, in-charge Vice-Chancellor urges faculty and students

January 08, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Samatha said that the university administration team, faculty and students should work hard for the development of the university.

She held a meeting with her supporting staff in her chambers here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Samatha said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to the development of higher education. He introduced many reforms in the education system. Working towards the development of students and their academic standards is a prime objective of the university and collective effort of every stakeholder is needed to achieve the goals set by the State government, she added.

