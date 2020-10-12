Stringent laws needed to protect girl child: MLC

‘Education key to uplift them’

MLC P.V.N. Madhav has said that girls were facing a lot of problems within the four walls of their home as well as outside and the government should come out with stringent laws for their protection.

He released a poster, brought out by Bala Vikas Foundation (BVF), an NGO, working for the education and rights of children, on the occasion of International Girl Child Day on Sunday.

Commending the activities of the BVF, particularly those related to the safety and protection of girls, Mr. Madhav said that education of girls and women empowerment, apart from giving them equal opportunities were needed. BVF secretary Narava Prakasa Rao said that BVF has been observing this day every year for the last 10 years to sensitise girls on their rights and responsibilities. Education alone would help them to know their rights. The day was being observed on October 11 since 2011 to create awareness among the public on the rights of girls and women, he said.

District Child Rights Protection Officer Satyanarayana, Advocate G.B.V. Ravi Kumar and Dr. Nanduri Gopala Krishna participated.

The posters would be displayed at all offices, colleges and schools.