Striking Anganwadi workers burn government notices, vow to intensify protest in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union expressed their anger on the State government’s notice asking them to return to duties, here on Tuesday. Burning the notices at the protest site, the union members, who have been staging protest for the last 22 days, vowed to intensify the stir and launch relay hunger strike from January 5.

Some of the Anganwadi protesters said that till now, they have been staging peaceful protests and are planning to stage another protest at the Collectorate. But if the State Government or the police try to provoke them, they would intensify the stir, they warned. They also said that whatever action the government may take, they will not return to duties, till the government concede their demands.

“It is not possible to run our houses with the meagre salary we are receiving. There are no benefits and no provision of gratuity. We should be treated as government employees and should be given a retirement benefits of ₹5 lakh,” a protester said.

Speaking to the media, CITU leader P. Mani said that that the State government in the notice expressed convern over the problems being faced by the pregnant women and children due to the strike, but it was not showing any concern on the Anganwadi workers who have been toiling for many years. She also said that after the formation of the new government, their salaries were increased by just ₹1,000.