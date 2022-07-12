Strike by sanitation workers enters second day in Visakhapatnam

Handling garbage generated from Giri Pradakshina is a cause of worry for civic officials

Municipal workers staging a novel protest with twigs in their mouths at dumping yard in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Handling garbage generated from Giri Pradakshina is a cause of worry for civic officials

The indefinite strike declared by the public health or municipal sanitation workers entered the second day on Tuesday, with no solution coming to the fore.

In Visakhapatnam city there are close to 5,500 contract health workers, which includes about 5,025 in the public health section, about 50 in the malaria wing, 214 drivers, 61 in the veterinary and over 14 security personnel.

All have struck down work since Monday and the residents have already started to complain about stink and piling up of garbage from different areas.

The workers have been demanding the restoration of their ₹21,000 wages, which have been cut short to ₹18,000 by the State government.

Earlier, a worker was getting a salary of ₹15,000 and an additional ₹6,000 as medical allowances, totalling ₹21,000. Now suddenly the State government has clubbed both and announced a consolidated pay of ₹18,000, which is unacceptable, said Venkat Reddy of AP State Municipal Workers Joint Action Committee.

They have to immediately restore the old salary and as well as start the talks for taking the salary scale to the minimum time scale wages level of ₹27,550, he said.

The workers also have been demanding to make them permanent employees, as promised to them by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra before the elections.

But the worrying factor of the civic body is the Giri Pradakshina, the annual festival of circumambulation of Simhachalam Hill, on Tuesday.

Over four lakh people are expected to take part in the ritual and the 32-km stretch of road will be littered with plastic, food packets, water bottles and other garbage.

Who will clean this mess in the early hours of Wednesday, was the worrying factor for the officials at GVMC on Tuesday evening.

The Giri Pradaskhina was stalled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, but the garbage generated in the previous years was in tonnes.

The GVMC has about 900 permanent sanitary workers and the minimum requirement to handle the garbage generated from the Giri Pradakshina is about 2,500. It was learnt that the civic body was trying to engage private workers on a temporary basis. But even if they get the workers, the critical aspect is getting drivers of the vehicles, who are also on strike.