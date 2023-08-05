Strike a balance between development and preserving ecology of Visakhapatnam beaches, District Collector urged

August 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Citizens Association for Responsible Tourism have written a letter to the District Collector A. Mallikarjuna concerning over the overexploitation of the beaches. Urging the Collector to take steps to to strike a delicate balance between development and preserving the natural beauty and ecology of the beaches, they also sought to collaborate with environmentalists, tourism experts and citizens to chart a sustainable path forward.

Association Honorary Secretary Sohan Hatangadi said that one of the concerns raised by environmentalists is the potential damage to the coastal eco-system due to unchecked development. The rapid proliferation of hotels and resorts near the beaches could lead to habitat destruction, impacting marine life and the natural balance of the ecosystem. With increased footfall, there is also a risk of more litter and single-use plastic being generated, posing a threat to marine animals and seabirds, he said.

He said that large-scale tourism projects near the coast could lead to submersion, erosion, apart from result in the removal of endemic green cover, leading to further ecological imbalances. Climate change impacts are already evident, and it is vital for the government and stakeholders to include climate resilience in their coastal tourism master plan. He also cited the example of Rushikonda Beach. The beach’s current state, with litter strewn around, showcases the failure of past planning and management.

He suggested that by promoting tourism in other regions, we can avoid placing excessive pressure on our fragile coastal ecosystem.

“Encouraging eco-friendly tourism practices and promoting responsible tourism initiatives can mitigate the negative impacts on beaches and marine life. This can involve waste management strategies, recycling programmes, and educational campaigns to raise awareness among tourists and locals about preserving the coastal environment,” he added.