Strike a balance between academics and sports, VDCA members advise budding cricketers in Visakhapatnam

May 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) underlined the need for balancing education with sports for success in life. The members interacted with a large group of students during the concluding ceremony of The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) – ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) summer cricket coaching camp at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Citing examples of some of the prominent cricketers who excelled in both education as well the game, president of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju advised students not to neglect education no matter how good they were in sports.

Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju lauded the parents for making efforts to bring their children to the camp and encouraging them in sports, where they learn the to take both ‘losing’ and winning’ in their stride, which was really important in the competitive world. He also appreciated the coaches and support staff for their time in nurturing the young talents. The BJP leader has also appreciated The Hindu and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel for organising the event.

He said that budding players, who had shown exceptional skills during the camp, would be selected by the VDCA for the district team. The selections of VDCA takes place in a very transparent manner and there was no scope for recommendation at all. Parents could lodge a complaint with the VDCA members in case, they come across any such instances, he said.

He also appealed to parents not to get disappointed, if their kid was not selected and also ensure that their child also not disheartened. He urged them to continue to train them, and bring them to the next camp.

VDCA Secretary K Parthasarathi asked the children to keep working hard to achieve success in life.

“Venugopal Rao, KS Bharat and Shabnam who played for ACA strove hard to achieve their goals. You will definitely get an opportunity when you keep working hard. You should strike a balance between education and sports, and get good marks in academics too,” he advised.

D.S. Varma of AMNS, who is also vice-president of VDCA, congratulated the students who have completed the coaching camp successfully.

The ACA members gave away certificates to the students who had completed the coaching camp and also mementoes to the coaches.

Vice-Presidents of VDCA S.S.R.K. Prasad, P.V. Mouli, Treasurer of VDCA P. Bhogendra Babu, Joint Secretary VDCA A.P. Naidu and former Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar were present.

