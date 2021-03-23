Strictly adhere to safety norms, Collector appeals to people

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 March 2021 01:08 IST

‘Cases have been increasing and medical officials should create awareness’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has appealed to all people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in view of growing number of cases in the district. He directed the medical officials to create awareness among the people in this regard.

The Collector held elaborate discussions with the medical officials on the conduct of tests, data entry, release of test results, treatment of positive patients, hospital beds, availability of PPE kits, sanitisers, masks and pulse oximeters.

Advertising

Advertising

He directed District Medical and Health Officer Suryanarayana to arrange distribution of pamphlets on the safety precautions needed to be taken to prevent spread of the pandemic all over the district.

Those over 45 years of age and suffering from health issues like diabetes and high BP should get themselves vaccinated. The vaccination can be availed at all government hospitals, PHCs and CHCs in the district, he said. He directed the District Immunisation Officer to ensure that all government employees over 45 years of age, get themselves vaccinated.

He also directed the DM & HO and the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations Department, to ensure vaccination for journalists. He directed the medical and health officials to keep at least 900 beds ready at VIMS and KGH. He also directed the DM & HO to ask the medical officers of Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu Area Hospitals to be on the alert. Isolation wards should be invariably made available for patients.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that vaccination was compulsory in view of the increase in number of cases. He suggested that the idea of imposing fines on those coming out of their homes without masks could be considered.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, KGH Superintendent Mythili, District Hospitals Coordinator Lakshmana Rao and District Immunisation Officer Jeevan Rani were among those who attended.