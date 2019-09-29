Strict implementation of order on Dasara holidays sought

State president of Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) Gondu Sitharam demanded strict implementation of Dasara holidays from September 28 to October 9, as directed by the State government by all the government, private and corporate schools in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Mr. Sitharam said that their forum has collected the information about the plans of many corporate and private schools in city to conduct classes even during holidays violating the orders of the State government. He said that the issue is taken to the notice of the Education Department. He requested all students and parents to contact the forum, if they find any school running classes during the holidays.

CRPF district convener and neuropsychiatrist B.Ramesh Babu said that conducting classes during holidays would have an adverse impact on students.