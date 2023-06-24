Strict ban on single-use plastic during ‘Giri Pradakshina’, GVMC Commissioner informs NGOs in Visakhapatnam

June 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma on Saturday informed members of various NGOs and organisations that the ban on single-use plastic would be strictly implemented during the Simhachalam temple’s Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on July 2. This is the second consecutive year, the corporation will be enforcing strict plastic ban during the annual festival.

The GVMC commissioner held a meeting with the NGOs, ahead of ‘Giri Pradakshina’, here at the corporation office.

Seeking support from the NGOs, Mr. Saikanth Varma appealed to them to use eco-friendly materials such as paper cups and leaf plates as an alternative to plastic items to distribute prasadam, water etc. He urged them to store buttermilk in clay pots, instead of using plastic drums.

“For easy identification of amenities, blue colour balloon will be hanged at drinking water counters, red colour balloons will be hanged at medical camps. Similarly, green colour balloons will be hanged near dustbins,” he said.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that at around 20 places, they would tie tags to the children taking part in ‘Giri Pradakshina.’ We would write the name of the children, their parents and their contact number, to make things easy in case they go missing, he said.

He also said that the corporation would also take the support of residential welfare associations in the programme.

The GVMC Commissioner also asked the enforcement teams to conduct raids on shops along the 32-km trek route and initiate action if they are found using plastic materials.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical officer Naresh Kumar and others were present.

APFERWAS extend support

Members of Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Association (APFERWA) stated that they would put serious efforts to ban water sachets during the Giri Pradakshina. APFERWAS would set up water supply points at selected locations along the trek route, particularly in the Simhachalam and Arilova stretch. Fresh cold water will be supplied to the devotees in steel glasses during the peak periods - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., said president of APFERWAS, Uday Shirname. He also said that volunteers will appeal to the devotees not to use single-use plastic and refrain from throwing the garbage on the roads.