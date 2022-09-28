Stress caused by lifestyle changes is the cause for heart diseases, say cardiologists

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 28, 2022 00:37 IST

The increase in the incidence of heart disease among the young people is a major cause for concern. This trend has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed largely to stress caused by lifestyle changes, said the cardiologists of Apollo Hospitals.

Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, organised a ‘Cardiac awareness conference’ for non-medical people at The Park hotel, here, recently.

Cardiologists Dibya Kumar Baruah, Nanda Kishore Panigrahi, Afroz Ahmad Faruqui, Jaideep Kumar Trivedi and Sunil Kumar Satpathy explained to the gathering on the causes of heart disease and the preventive measures. They recommended that every person after crossing the age of 40 should undergo heart screening and investigations.

Physical activities like walking, avoiding stress and quitting tobacco would go a long way in keeping the heart healthy and prevent ailments. They said that high value health packages were being offered at concessional rates till October 30. The tests are designed to identify the changes in blood cholesterol, calcium score and ECG so that appropriate precautions could be taken to reduce future heart attacks and cardiac-related issues.

A CME programme for doctors was organised by the senior cardiologists’ team of Apollo about advanced treatments, new procedures and cutting edge technology for the treatment of heart ailments.

A walkathon for awareness about heart diseases will be organised by Apollo on the occasion of World Heart Day on Beach Road on September 29.

City Police Commission Ch. Srikanth will flag off the walkathon.

All the programmes are being conducted under the leadership of Apollo Hospitals Vice President (Operations) Anindith Reddy, Regional CEO Y. Subrahmanyam and Vizag Unit COO J. Ramachandra.

