Visakhapatnam

Strengthen lockdown enforcement: Collector

Safety matters: A policeman checking temperatures of motorists in Dabagardens in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

‘Red zones should have only one entry and exit point’

After two new COVID-19 positive cases, District Collector V. Vinay Chand conducted a meet with the officials from various departments to review the situation and asked the officials to strengthen lockdown enforcement.

Mr. Vinay Chand asked the Police Department to make sure the containment zones have only one entry and exit point. He also instructed them to set up a checkpost to curb movement of people. The Collector also asked the GVMC officials to submit the containment mapping to the Police Department. He said that the surveillance should be done very strictly in the containment zones and list out the high risk contacts and low risk contacts. Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, District Medical & Health Officer S. Venkateswara Rao andothers were present.

