Street plays staged urging tribals to leave ganja cultivation

‘Artistes tell people to shift to alternative crops’

As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive ‘Parivartana’, the district police have started to organise street plays to create awareness against ganja cultivation and smuggling for the tribals in the Visakhapatnam Agency. For better outreach, the street plays were conducted at the weekly shandies, in G. Madugula mandal on Tuesday.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, the police conducted the programme along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) at G.Madugula, Santhabayalu and Bheeram villages. Artistes performed skits explaining about the consequences of being involved in ganja smuggling. They also appealed to the people to leave ganja cultivation and shift to alternative crops for peaceful living. Keeping the youth in focus, the artistes appealed to them to stay away from such crimes.

Destroyed

Ganja plantations in about 33 were destroyed by the police in Paderu and G.K. Veedhi mandals, here on Tuesday. Ganja plantations in around 15 acres in Lingalaputtu and Konthugudu villages in Paderu and around 18 acres in P.Kotturu and D .Kotturu villages in G.K Veedhi mandal were destroyed by the police in coordination with other officials.