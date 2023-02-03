Visakhapatnam: ‘Strands of hope’ for boosting morale of cancer patients

February 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Patients battling cancer require a lot of will power and mental fortitude to overcome agony. The loss of hair during the prolonged treatment makes many a patient lose their self-esteem.

HCG Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam, organised a hair donation drive as part of its ‘Bald and Bold’ campaign, on the eve of World Cancer Day on Friday.

The drive was organised by the hospital, in partnership with Wings for Life, an NGO, and Naturals Salon, to boost the morale of cancer patients.

The campaign concluded with a mega event conducted at the hospital.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, NGO members, HCG doctors, and other ancillary staff participated. Around 30 persons donated their hair and exhibited their support for the movement.

‘Bald And Bold’ campaign

The World Cancer Day theme this year is ‘Uniting Our Voices and Taking Action’. The ‘Strands of Hope’ is part of the ‘Bald And Bold’ campaign that enables women to extend support and aid towards breaking stereotypes about baldness. The campaign aims at enhancing cancer patient’s confidence and self-esteem, and to inspire an indomitable spirit in them. The donated hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients in need.

Aditya Kaura, chief operating officer, HCG Cancer Centre, said that patients lose hair due to cancer treatment. It would be an emotionally difficult experience as hair would be often associated with one’s identity and self-esteem.

The Mayor said hair donation allows individuals to make a positive difference in the life of a cancer patient. This hair donation campaign for cancer patients was a boon for many reasons as it provides comfort and support, apart from bringing communities together. It would also make youth realise how a small contribution could have a significant impact on someone’s life.

