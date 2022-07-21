Visakhapatnam: Stop reckless riding or face the music, city police caution youth

Youngsters performing stunts is a common sight on city roads

ACP Harshita Chandra counselling the parents of youth found indulging in rash driving, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harshita Chandra counselled several youth who were caught speeding or performing stunts on their two-wheelers on busy city roads.

The youth were counselled in the presence of their parents on Wednesday, police officials said.

Youngsters performing stunts on their two-wheelers and riding at breakneck speed, zigzagging dangerously through busy traffic, has become a common sight on city roads. Their actions often put other motorists as well as pedestrians at risk, prompting the city police to launch the initiative.

Speaking to reporters after the counselling session, Ms. Chandra said that 73 two-wheeler riders were identified as taking part in dangerous driving on city roads and informed that they are being counselled in batches.

She advised the youth not to post videos of their stunts and high-speed riding on social media, as it could influence other youth to copy their actions. “By doing so, you are not only risking your lives but also those of others,” she said.

The ACP also urged the youth not to tinker with their registration plates and to follow all traffic rules and regulations while riding their motorcycles, including the most basic rule of wearing a helmet.

She cautioned them that the police would invoke Sections 279 and 336 (rash and negligent driving, and endangering the life and safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against them if they do not mend their ways.