Stop mining work to save Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam, JSP corporator urges Collector

State government is flouting the guidelines of Environment Protection Act and Coastal Regulation Zone rules, he says

October 09, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator and Jana Sena Party leader Peethala Murthy Yadav requested Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Monday to stop the mining work undertaken in survey number 150 of China Gadili mandal in the district, and save Kailasagiri hills.

He met the Collector at the Grievance Cell to submit the petition.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Murthy alleged that the YSR Congress Party is destroying the Kailasagiri hill and the trees in Andhra University campus by flouting the guidelines of Environment Protection Act, and Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Mr. Yadav alleged that the government was taking up the mining works on the hills for commercial purposes instead of protecting the environment.

