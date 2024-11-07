Stone laid for PV Sindhu Badminton Centre in Visakhapatnam

The groundbreaking event of PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence was held here on Thursday (November 07).

The State government had allocated 2 acres of land in Visakhapatnam in June 2021 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

P. V. Sindhu performed the foundation stone laying ceremony along with her parents at Arilova here, under Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment, to establish the facility dedicated to nurturing and empowering athletes across multiple sports and disciplines in Visakhapatnam.

“The support of the State government has been crucial in reaching this milestone, helping to realize my dream of a facility that champions the aspirations of athletes across India,” Ms. Sindhu said on the occasion.

The Olympic medal winner has entrusted Pavilion Infra and Kartheek to oversee the execution of the project.

Ms. Sindhu said: “I’m truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag. In choosing a location, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home — and a mentor — dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top.”

“I’ve always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility — it’s a call to action. As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation. With the tremendous support athletes receive from BAI and SAI, I feel I am in a unique position to make a difference. I am deeply motivated to create something that will not only elevate Indian badminton but contribute to the growth of sports in our country as a whole,” she said.

This initiative has been made possible through a partnership with Greenko. She said: “With Greenko’s partnership and the steadfast backing of Greenko, I am confident this centre will become a beacon of excellence and opportunity.”

This center stands as a testament to her vision of guiding future champions toward realizing their dreams and enhancing India’s presence on the global stage across multiple sports, she concluded.

