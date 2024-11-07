 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stone laid for PV Sindhu Badminton Centre in Visakhapatnam

The government had allocated 2 acres of land in June 2021 to set up a center to promote sports

Published - November 07, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu player with her parents laying the foundation stone for the Centre for Badminton Excellence at Aarilova Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu player with her parents laying the foundation stone for the Centre for Badminton Excellence at Aarilova Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The groundbreaking event of PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence was held here on Thursday (November 07).

The State government had allocated 2 acres of land in Visakhapatnam in June 2021 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

P. V. Sindhu performed the foundation stone laying ceremony along with her parents at Arilova here, under Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment, to establish the facility dedicated to nurturing and empowering athletes across multiple sports and disciplines in Visakhapatnam.

“The support of the State government has been crucial in reaching this milestone, helping to realize my dream of a facility that champions the aspirations of athletes across India,” Ms. Sindhu said on the occasion.

The Olympic medal winner has entrusted Pavilion Infra and Kartheek to oversee the execution of the project.

Ms. Sindhu said: “I’m truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag. In choosing a location, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home — and a mentor — dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top.”

“I’ve always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility — it’s a call to action. As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation. With the tremendous support athletes receive from BAI and SAI, I feel I am in a unique position to make a difference. I am deeply motivated to create something that will not only elevate Indian badminton but contribute to the growth of sports in our country as a whole,” she said.

This initiative has been made possible through a partnership with Greenko. She said: “With Greenko’s partnership and the steadfast backing of Greenko, I am confident this centre will become a beacon of excellence and opportunity.”

This center stands as a testament to her vision of guiding future champions toward realizing their dreams and enhancing India’s presence on the global stage across multiple sports, she concluded.

Published - November 07, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.