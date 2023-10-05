Stir will go on till Centre reverses decision to privatise VSP, says Sitaram Yechury

October 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The agitation against the Union government’s decision to go for 100% strategic sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) or Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will continue till the government reverses its decision, said CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, he said that PSUs are the mainstay of the country and they represent the economic sovereignty of the country and its people.

‘’Since the beginning we are against the privatisation of any PSU and the same holds good with the VSP. We have opposed such moves even by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and we stand by it,’‘ he said.

Because of our agitation and logical explanation, Dr. Singh had restructured many PSUs, which include a few in Visakhapatnam also, such as BHPV, and Hindustan Shipyard and, including the Dredging Corporation during the present NDA government.

“PSUs are not only the wealth of the nation, but are also for the people of the nation and we have been with VSP since its inception. Just for the setting up of the plant in the late 1960s and early 1970s over 50 MPs from the Left parties had resigned during the ‘Visakha Ukku - Andhrula Hakku’ agitation. And even now we will see that it is retained as a PSU,” said Mr. Sitaram.

He was here to participate in a public meeting organised by the CPI(M) and CITU, in the backdrop of the VSP’s agitation.

On how VSP can be saved, he said, “Basically the Union government has to give three simple things: allotment of coal and iron ore, which is the plant’s right, better the logistics for supply of coal and iron ore and convert the accumulated interest on loans to equity. All the three are in the government’s hand and can be done easily.”

Once this is done, all the three blast furnaces will operate to 100% efficiency and the plant will bounce back, as the steel prices are skyrocketing world over. ‘‘This is the right time to make the decision and revive the plant and not kill it,’‘ said Mr. Yechury.

‘INDIA is a platform’

Speaking about INDIA bloc, he said that it is already giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi nightmares and the PM is changing his views and statements with every passing day.

‘’I agree that the INDIA bloc is a platform and not a political party. It is a platform for all political parties to come onto one and throw BJP out of power, for the betterment of the nation.

“We are preparing a roadmap on how to go about it and we are working out strategies for different States. It is a fact that the CPI(M) will have to fight the TMC in West Bengal and the Congress in Kerala, but we are working out a strategy to see that the BJP does not gain from the division of votes,” he said.

On the roadmap ahead, he said that INDIA bloc is planning a series of public meetings and interfaces with the public, wherein we will bring to the fore various issues, failures and misdoings of the NDA such as unemployment, MGNREGA, old pension scheme and urban employment.

“Politics is not just about arithmetic and numbers. The idea is to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes. In some places the BJP loses due to the division of votes like in Bengal. If the Congress and the Left come together in West Bengal, the entire anti-incumbency of Trinamool will come to us. In Karnataka, the entire anti-incumbency of the BJP had gone to the Congress. So we will go from State to State, and the result will be seen in the coming Assembly elections in States that are going for elections shortly,” he added.

‘Naidu’s arrest something fishy’

Speaking about the arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the way Mr. Naidu was arrested, looked ‘fishy’. “If he (Naidu) has a case then the law will take its own course. But we condemn the way he was arrested. I believe his name was not there in the FIR. He should have been given a chargesheet, questioned and given an opportunity to speak or defend and then action should have been taken. It seems Mr. Jagan is closely following Mr. Modi and using the enforcement agencies to silence the opposition,” said Mr. Sitaram Yechury.

The CPI (M) general secretary was also highly critical of the proposed idea of the Modi-led NDA government to make ED chief S.K. Mishra, the DG of intelligence, who will control all the intelligence agencies.

