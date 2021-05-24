Stir will continue till Centre withdraws decision to privatise VSP: committee

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 May 2021 20:00 IST

‘Workers ready for any sacrifice to save the steel plant’

The relay hunger strike being observed by workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, continued for the 102nd day at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Porata Committee chairman Mantri Rajasekhar said that the struggle to save the steel plant would be continued till the Union government withdrew its decision to privatise VSP.

Committee convener J. Ayodhya Ram said that the steel workers, who were contributing their mite to achieving production, overcoming the pandemic situation, would not tolerate if their patience was tested by the Centre.

Committee co-convener Gandham Venkata Rao, committee leaders Murali Raju, M.D. Rafi, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, K. Avataram, M. Gopi Narayana, Maddi Appalaraju, Kommu Prasad, Rajeswara Rao, B.S. Chakravarthi, Umamaheswara Rao, Vemana Ramesh and Vamsidhar were among those who participated.

Meanwhile, CITU Greater Visakha Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar said the workers were ready for any sacrifice to save the steel plant. Addressing the participants in the relay hunger strike being organised for the last 52 days at the Gandhi statue, on Monday, Mr. Kumar alleged that the Union government was doing a disservice to the workers and the general public by indulging in the sale of Public Sector Enterprises, in the midst of the pandemic threat and loss of jobs. He alleged that the Prime Minister was rolling out a red carpet to the corporate companies at a time when people were suffering due to lack of hospital beds, medicines and vaccines.

CITU leaders of Arilova and AIDWA leaders participated in the strike on Monday.